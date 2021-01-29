Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post $6.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.13 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $26.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

