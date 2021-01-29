Brokerages Expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bionano Genomics.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. 34,128,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,076,234. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

