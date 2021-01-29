Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of LSPD opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -83.68. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.62.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

