Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce $4.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 million and the highest is $4.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $8.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 million to $8.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.23 million, with estimates ranging from $15.32 million to $17.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

