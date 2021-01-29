Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $175.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.40 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $172.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $528.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.81 million to $530.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $619.79 million, with estimates ranging from $608.48 million to $634.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

TLYS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.83 million, a P/E ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.