Brokers Issue Forecasts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KCG increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:KNX opened at $40.84 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

