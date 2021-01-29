Brokers Offer Predictions for Corning Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,432. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

