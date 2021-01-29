Brokers Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Graco stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

