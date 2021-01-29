Brokers Offer Predictions for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

NYSE TEL opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

