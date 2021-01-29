Brokers Set Expectations for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE:EAT opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

