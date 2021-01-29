Brokers Set Expectations for Global Payments Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $182.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.68 and a 200-day moving average of $182.88.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

