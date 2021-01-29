Brokers Set Expectations for Navient Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

