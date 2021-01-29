Brokers Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.