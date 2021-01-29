Brokers Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

