Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 266,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.70 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

