Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$2.21 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.81 by C($1.97). The business had revenue of C$13.42 billion for the quarter.

