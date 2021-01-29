Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,717,143 shares of company stock worth $237,696,669 in the last three months.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.