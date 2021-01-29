Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in January

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRTHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.