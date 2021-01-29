Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

