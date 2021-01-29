Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 41.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

