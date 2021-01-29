Bryant R. Riley Acquires 6,791 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.71 per share, with a total value of $330,789.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,974,886 shares in the company, valued at $242,326,697.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Bryant R. Riley bought 1,672 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $79,888.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $52.79.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.