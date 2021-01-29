BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

