Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$12.75 at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

