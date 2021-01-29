BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Down 98.4% in January

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTCS opened at $1.55 on Friday. BTCS has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

