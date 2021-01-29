BTU Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $33,852.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $53.46 million and $33,852.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00808302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.48 or 0.03936895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017401 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

