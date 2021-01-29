Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BZLFY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6796 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZLFY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

