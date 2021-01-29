Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,576.25

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,576.25 and traded as high as $1,768.50. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at $1,746.50, with a volume of 943,133 shares changing hands.

BRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,610.08 ($21.04).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,784.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,576.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 342.45.

In other news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

