Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $24.01 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.