Burst Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 46% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $119,502.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burst has traded up 98.7% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,221,010 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

