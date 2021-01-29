Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $29,715.68 and approximately $114.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

Business Credit Alliance Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

