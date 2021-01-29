Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $0.53 on Friday. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.