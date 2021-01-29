Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

BY traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 118,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,420. The stock has a market cap of $620.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

