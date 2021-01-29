Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.
BY traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 118,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,420. The stock has a market cap of $620.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.33.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.