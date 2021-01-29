Bytom (BTM) Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $105.38 million and $169.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00387627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,652,278,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,993,757 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

