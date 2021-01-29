C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $20,917,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

Shares of AI stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

