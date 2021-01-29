Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

Cable One stock opened at $2,049.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,125.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,926.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

