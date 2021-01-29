Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 1.5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 235,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 289,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54.

About Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

