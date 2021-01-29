Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.32

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1159337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

About Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

