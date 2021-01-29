CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $290.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $241.22. 267,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,469. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.44.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

