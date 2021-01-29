Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) & North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Financial Comparison

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cal Dive International and North American Construction Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Construction Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

North American Construction Group has a consensus target price of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 60.30%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Volatility and Risk

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and North American Construction Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A North American Construction Group $541.89 million 0.54 $27.79 million $1.13 8.34

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cal Dive International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A North American Construction Group 8.50% 23.22% 5.93%

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Cal Dive International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a heavy equipment fleet of 686 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

