Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Air Lease worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

