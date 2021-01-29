Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,565 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $87,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

