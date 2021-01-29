Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 36,500 Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $44,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFXA opened at $160.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.54. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

