Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 42,898 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $87,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

NYSE CRM opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

