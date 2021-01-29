Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $462.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $221.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

