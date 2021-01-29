Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.