Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $230.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.