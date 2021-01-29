Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $197.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders acquired a total of 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

