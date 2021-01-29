Calamos Advisors LLC Has $27.49 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 885,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $94,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,647,000. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

