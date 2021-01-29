Calamos Advisors LLC Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104,829 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $172.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

