Calamos Advisors LLC Has $37.15 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Accenture by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Accenture by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Accenture stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

